France's Le Maire: Rate of agreement at 95% on new EU fiscal deal

France is determined to reach a deal on new EU fiscal rules by the end of the year, France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday, adding the rate of agreement on this deal had now reached 95%.

"If there is a new Ecofin before Dec.25, France will happily participate to reach a final deal on the new rules of the stability and growth pact," he said upon his arrival at a meeting of EU Finance ministers (Ecofin) in Brussels.

France and Germany still differ on how to sustain investment when the budget deficit is above EU limits, and other countries, roughly in two camps behind Paris and Berlin, are wrangling over issues including the minimum pace of annual debt reduction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)