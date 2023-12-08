European shares muted as miners offset energy boost, US jobs data in focus

European shares were muted on Friday, as a drop in miners offset gains in energy stocks, while investors assessed Germany's inflation data and keenly awaited a key U.S. employment report to reaffirm expectations of a peak in global interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% and was headed for a fourth consecutive week of gains. Energy shares added 0.5%, tracking higher crude prices.

Miners fell 0.8% after Anglo American slumped 6.2% on plans to reduce capital expenditure by $1.8 billion across its businesses by 2026. All eyes will be on the U.S. Labor Department's report on November non-farm payrolls, due later in the day, for clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

Meanwhile, the latest data showed German inflation eased in November, bolstering the case for a peak in eurozone interest rates. In corporate news, Vivendi climbed 3.2% to the top of the STOXX 600 as the media firm is set to replace Worldline on the CAC40 index, effective from Dec. 18.

