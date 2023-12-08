Left Menu

"I myself am servant of law and Constitution", says CJI DY Chandrachud on reforming SC's Collegium system

As a lawyer on Friday told the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to think of reforming the Supreme Court's Collegium system and system of designating advocates as seniors, CJI said he is a "servant of the law and the Constitution" and has to follow the position laid down by the law.

"I myself am servant of law and Constitution", says CJI DY Chandrachud on reforming SC's Collegium system
Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As a lawyer on Friday asked the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to think of reforming the Supreme Court's Collegium system and system of designating advocates as seniors, CJI said he is a "servant of the law and the Constitution" and has to follow the position laid down by the law. "As a lawyer, you have the freedom to pursue your heart's desire. But as a judge, I am a servant of the law and the Constitution. I have to follow the position laid down by law," CJI told the counsel.

CJI's comment came after advocate Mathews J Nedumpara told the CJI that he must think of reforming the Collegium system and senior designation process and few people have hijacked the system. He said though CJI has brought many reforms, the reforms relating to Collegium and senior designation were much needed to take the judiciary to new heights.

Nedumpara has also filed separate pleas against the existing judges' selection mechanism and the senior designation system of advocates. His plea also sought the abolition of the Collegium system of judicial appointments to the Supreme Court and the High Courts. (ANI)

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

