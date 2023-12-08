Left Menu

World food price index unchanged in November - FAO

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2023 14:41 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 14:37 IST
The United Nations food agency's world price index was unchanged in November from the month before, with lower international cereal prices offset by higher prices of vegetable oils.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 120.4 points in November, 10.7% lower than last November.

In a separate report on cereal supply and demand, the FAO raised its forecast for world cereal production this year to 2.823 billion metric tons, versus a previous estimate of 2.819 billion, and up 0.9% from 2022.

