Telangana CM Revanth Reddy listens to people's grievances in 'Praja Darbar'

Soon after being sworn in as Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy today interacted with people, listened to their grievances and promised to resolve them at the first 'Praja Darbar' conducted at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad. This move is in line with the Congress party's promise of revival of praja darbar in its 2023 election manifesto, if voted to power.

While Pragathi Bhavan, the camp office-cum-official residence of then CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been renamed as Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan by the Revanth Reddy government. Iron barricades in front of the Chief Minister's office (Pragathi Bhavan) also got removed in Telangana. Earlier during the campaign, Revanth Reddy had said that he would remove it after Congress comes to power.

In a significant move soon after assuming office, CM Reddy's office announced on Thursday the government's decision to establish Akkampeta as a revenue village. Revanth Reddy also signed the file to approve the six guarantees that the Congress had promised in its election manifesto for Telangana.

he Congress, in its poll manifesto for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023, had promised six guarantees which would "help realise the dream of Bangaru Telangana", party chief Mallikarjun Kharge had said in a post on X. These six guarantees were categorised as "Mahalakshmi", "Rythu Bharosa", "Gruha Jyothi", "Indiramma Indlu", "Yuva Vikasam" and "Cheyutha". The Mahalakshmi scheme for women offers Rs 2,500 every month, Gas cylinders for Rs 500 and free travel for women in RTC buses. The Rythu Bharosa scheme offers Rs 15,000 per acre for farmers every year and Rs 500 per year bonus for paddy crop. Under the Gruha Jyothi scheme the Congress has promised 200 units of free electricity to every household . Under Indiramma Indlu scheme a 250 sq yards plot for all Telangana movement fighters has been promised while the Yuha Vikasam scheme offeres Vidya Bharosa card worth Rs 5 lakh for students. The Cheyutha scheme offers Rs 4,000 monthly pension for senior citizens.

Reddy took oath as the first Congress CM of the country's youngest state, on Thursday, with Congress heavyweights Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, in attendance. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to him at the sprawling Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad. Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu also took the oath as the Deputy CM of the state that was formed in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Telangana's new CM and assured of all possible support to the state. "Congratulations to Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens," PM Modi said on X. Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats. Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy won by a margin of 32,532 votes in Kodangal against BRS's Patnam Narender Reddy. (ANI)

