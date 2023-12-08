Left Menu

U-WIN in pilot phase, no plan to share data with pvt companies through API: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 15:19 IST
Minister of State for Health S P Singh Baghel Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The U-WIN portal is presently under the pilot phase of implementation and there are no plans to share data with private companies through API (Application Programming Interface), Parliament was informed on Friday.

The U-WIN portal is linked with the Co-WIN portal and the beneficiary records from Co-WIN can be accessed through U-WIN using the registered mobile number for facilitation of registration of children, Minister of State for Health S P Singh Baghel said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The U-WIN portal only captures the vaccination status and does not create an electronic health record of the patients.

''A security audit of the U-WIN portal has been completed by the CERT-In empanelled agency as per the mandate of the government of India to ensure data protection. The U-WIN portal is presently under the pilot phase of implementation and there are no plans to share data with private companies through API,'' Baghel said.

