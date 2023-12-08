Left Menu

Rising energy stocks lift UK's FTSE 100 to near two-month highs

The UK's FTSE 100 advanced on Friday, as higher crude oil prices lifted energy stocks, while shares of Anglo American dropped after the global miner made deep cuts to its capital expenditure plan in the face of weak demand. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.4%, hitting its highest level since Oct. 19, and the more domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index also rose by a similar margin.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2023 15:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 15:29 IST
Rising energy stocks lift UK's FTSE 100 to near two-month highs
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's FTSE 100 advanced on Friday, as higher crude oil prices lifted energy stocks, while shares of Anglo American dropped after the global miner made deep cuts to its capital expenditure plan in the face of weak demand.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.4%, hitting its highest level since Oct. 19, and the more domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index also rose by a similar margin. Heavyweight energy stocks jumped 1.2%, after Saudi Arabia and Russia called for more OPEC+ members to join output cuts, driving up crude oil prices.

Both the FTSE 100 and the midcap index eye weekly gains, with travel and leisure set to be the best performing FTSE 350 sector this week and precious metal miners the worst. Limiting gains, Anglo American slipped 5.2% after the global miner said it was aiming to cut capital expenditure by $1.8 billion by 2026, citing weak demand for most metals it mines and a huge writedown on its British fertiliser project.

Focus will be on the crucial U.S. November nonfarm payrolls report, which is expected to show job growth in the world's biggest economy likely picked up in the previous month. "Investors are naturally cautious at the moment but with data in the last week or so being fairly good ... it's been positive in terms of sentiment," said Christopher Peters, trading floor manager at Accendo Markets.

The upcoming week will see the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England announce their stance on monetary policy. An RBC downgrade pulled cigarette and cigar producer Imperial Brands down 1.7%, while Sainsbury gained 3.1% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the supermarket group's rating to "buy" from "neutral".

Berkeley eased 2.1% after the high-end homebuilder joined its sector peers in underscoring the difficult trading conditions in the housing market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023