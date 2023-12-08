Left Menu

Erdogan says Turkey, Greece trying to develop cooperation on nuclear energy -media

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 08-12-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 15:39 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Friday that Turkey wanted to develop cooperation with Greece on nuclear energy after meetings in Athens on Thursday, adding he hoped his visit would open a new page in ties between the NATO allies.

Speaking to reporters on his flight back from Athens, where he met Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as the neighbours work to reboot ties, Erdogan said Turkey could "provide opportunity" for Greece at a nuclear power plant it aims to build in the Sinop province, according to Turkish media.

He also said that a fair sharing of resources in the eastern Mediterranean, a region that has long been a source of tensions, was possible between the allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

