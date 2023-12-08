Left Menu

NECC bags Rs 52 crore order from GAIL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 16:41 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 16:29 IST
NECC bags Rs 52 crore order from GAIL
  • Country:
  • India

Logistics company North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited (NECC) has secured an order worth Rs 52.48 crore from state-owned GAIL (India) Limited for the transportation of polymer.

The contract has to be executed over a period of three years, NECC said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The company has bagged the order through a bidding process to transport polymer.

''We have got the Letter of Acceptance from the top central public sector undertaking GAIL (India) Limited for transport of polymer under a contract value of Rs 52.48 crores for a period of 3 years,'' the filing said.

New Delhi-based NECC is among the leading freight forwarding companies in India, providing services in neighboring Bhutan and Nepal as well.

Under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, GAIL (India) Limited is India’s leading natural gas company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023