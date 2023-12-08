Left Menu

Airbus Helicopters, Indamer come together for chopper maintenance in India

In a significant boost to the development of the rotary-wing Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) ecosystem in the country, Airbus Helicopters and Indamer have joined hands to provide cutting-edge after-market services for helicopters in India.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 17:26 IST
Airbus Helicopters, Indamer come together for chopper maintenance in India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to the development of the rotary-wing Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) ecosystem in the country, Airbus Helicopters and Indamer have joined hands to provide cutting-edge after-market services for helicopters in India. Under authorisation from Airbus Helicopters, Indamer will provide MRO services for Airbus helicopters at its facilities in Mumbai, New Delhi and Nagpur.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, inaugurated the Nagpur facility today in the presence of Romain Trapp, Executive Vice-President, Customer Support and Services for Airbus Helicopters, and Prajay Patel, Director, Indamer Aviation Pvt. Ltd., along with Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, and Sunny Guglani, Head of Helicopters, Airbus India and South Asia. "Building and supporting a sustainable end-to-end rotary-wing aviation ecosystem in India is key for Airbus Helicopters. With Indamer, we aim to cater to our growing fleet in India and the future potential while at the same time bring in the technical competencies that will help advance India's helicopter MRO ambitions," said Romain Trapp, Executive Vice-President, Customer Support & Services for Airbus Helicopters.

"Over a decade ago, Indamer made the strategic decision to establish its rotary-wing MRO division, concentrating on addressing the increasing demands of Indian customers for helicopters. The recognition from Airbus is a direct outcome of the company's commitment to this focus. With the right support, we maintain our belief that the maintenance requirements of Indian customers can be effectively fulfilled domestically. We align with Airbus in sharing this collective vision and express gratitude for their recognition," said Prajay Patel, Director, Indamer Aviation. The Indamer-Airbus Helicopters MRO will provide faster turnaround for servicing and help create an efficient after-market experience for Airbus Helicopters customers not only in India but also in the wider South Asia region.

Airbus Helicopters' collaboration with Indamer is the latest in Airbus' expanding industrial footprint in India, which seeks to put in place the building blocks for a mature, comprehensive aerospace ecosystem in the country. Today, every Airbus commercial aircraft and helicopter has critical technologies and parts designed, made and maintained in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023