Airbus Helicopters, Indamer come together for chopper maintenance in India

In a significant boost to the development of the rotary-wing Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) ecosystem in the country, Airbus Helicopters and Indamer have joined hands to provide cutting-edge after-market services for helicopters in India. Under authorisation from Airbus Helicopters, Indamer will provide MRO services for Airbus helicopters at its facilities in Mumbai, New Delhi and Nagpur.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, inaugurated the Nagpur facility today in the presence of Romain Trapp, Executive Vice-President, Customer Support and Services for Airbus Helicopters, and Prajay Patel, Director, Indamer Aviation Pvt. Ltd., along with Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, and Sunny Guglani, Head of Helicopters, Airbus India and South Asia. "Building and supporting a sustainable end-to-end rotary-wing aviation ecosystem in India is key for Airbus Helicopters. With Indamer, we aim to cater to our growing fleet in India and the future potential while at the same time bring in the technical competencies that will help advance India's helicopter MRO ambitions," said Romain Trapp, Executive Vice-President, Customer Support & Services for Airbus Helicopters.

"Over a decade ago, Indamer made the strategic decision to establish its rotary-wing MRO division, concentrating on addressing the increasing demands of Indian customers for helicopters. The recognition from Airbus is a direct outcome of the company's commitment to this focus. With the right support, we maintain our belief that the maintenance requirements of Indian customers can be effectively fulfilled domestically. We align with Airbus in sharing this collective vision and express gratitude for their recognition," said Prajay Patel, Director, Indamer Aviation. The Indamer-Airbus Helicopters MRO will provide faster turnaround for servicing and help create an efficient after-market experience for Airbus Helicopters customers not only in India but also in the wider South Asia region.

Airbus Helicopters' collaboration with Indamer is the latest in Airbus' expanding industrial footprint in India, which seeks to put in place the building blocks for a mature, comprehensive aerospace ecosystem in the country. Today, every Airbus commercial aircraft and helicopter has critical technologies and parts designed, made and maintained in India. (ANI)

