Six killed in fire at candle-making factory in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad

"Six people have died in a fire incident that occurred in a candle-making factory in the Talawade area of Pimpri Chinchwad city," Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shekhar Singh said.

(ANI)

