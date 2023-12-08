Allcargo Gati appoints Sandeep Kulkarni as COO

Premier express distribution and supply chain firm Allcargo Gati Ltd on Friday said it has appointed Sandeep Kulkarni as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As the COO, he will be responsible for formulating strategic planning, leading cross-functional operations, managing key supply chain stakeholders, among others, the company said in a statement.

The company's express business is housed under Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt Ltd (GESCPL).

Kulkarni will report to GESCPL MD and CEO.

Kulkarni brings in more than two decades of diversified leadership experience in industries such as retail, e-commerce, logistics and supply chain management.

Prior to joining Allcargo Gati, he was working with Tata Cliq as Chief Supply Chain officer.

