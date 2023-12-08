Left Menu

Night temperature to drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in Odisha: IMD

Odisha is set to witness cold conditions in the upcoming days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a drop in nighttime temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 18:52 IST
Odisha is set to witness cold conditions in the upcoming days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a drop in nighttime temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days. "There will be no large change in the minimum temperature (night temperature) during the next 24 hours, and it will gradually fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the next 2 to 3 days at places in the districts of Odisha," Director of IMD, Bhubaneswar HR Biswas, told ANI.

Sundargarh has recorded the lowest temperature of 15.0 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours. Crops in various parts of Odisha suffered damage due to heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Michaung.

On December 6, the Odisha Special Relief Commissioner directed district collectors to immediately assess the damage caused to crops due to rains under the influence of Cyclone Michaung. Assistance will be given as per SDRF norms. In a letter dated December 6, Satyabrata Sahu, IAS, to all collectors said, "I am to say that widespread rain has been observed across that state during the past couple of days under the influence of Cydone "Michaung', which might have caused damage to standing Kharif crops and horticulture crops. To ameliorate the sufferings of the affected farmers, the Agricultural Input Subsidy (AIS), as per the norms of the State Disaster Response Fund, will be provided to farmers sustaining crop losses of 33% and above."

The letter further requested the collectors conduct a field-level crop loss assessment through joint inquiry by the officials of the Revenue and DM Department and Agriculture and FE Department through eye estimation to ascertain the crop areas damaged of 33 per cent and above and submit a ULB/Bock GP/village-wise report as per the format enclosed by December 12. "While assessing the extent of crop loss, the land schedule/ROR of affected farmers should be verified from Bhulekh. Collectors will accord approval of crop loss (famer-wise extent of crop area damaged as assessed) and intimate requirement of funds or disbursement of AIS as admissible," the letter stated. (ANI)

