Ukraine sees record grain yield this year, forecasts harvest at 59.7 T
Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 18:56 IST
Ukraine's farm ministry on Friday raised its 2023 grain harvest forecast to 59.7 mln tonnes, saying the country had a "record grain yield".
The total grain and oilseed harvest is expected to reach 81.3 million tonnes, the ministry added in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
Advertisement