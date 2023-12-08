Dubai announces plan to cut carbon emissions by 50% by 2030

Dubai plans to cut carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, its media office said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said the plan will accelerate the momentum it has achieved in its transition towards clean energy over the last decade, "backed by a clear roadmap for reaching its net-zero goal by 2050".

