Dubai announces plan to cut carbon emissions by 50% by 2030
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-12-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 18:59 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Dubai plans to cut carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, its media office said in a statement on Friday.
The statement said the plan will accelerate the momentum it has achieved in its transition towards clean energy over the last decade, "backed by a clear roadmap for reaching its net-zero goal by 2050".
