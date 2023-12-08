"India's diverse heritage and rich culture attract entire world": PM Modi

Hailing the diversity of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the rich culture and the diverse heritage of the country attract the entire world. Speaking after the inauguration of India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale 2023 at Red Fort in the national capital, the country has the most diverse nation in the world, but that diversity also binds its people together.

"Even today, India's culture and ancient heritage attract tourists from all over the world. Today, work with a sentiment of self-respect is being done in every area of art and architecture. We are the most diverse nation in the world, but that diversity also binds us together," the PM said. He further said that art and architecture are the key in linking a country with its heritage.

"We have seen the International Museum Expo in Delhi, The Festival of Libraries was held in August. Through these programmes, it is our attempt to institutionalise the global cultural initiative," he added. The PM also said that the cultural spaces to be built in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi will enrich these cities culturally.

"...No matter what form art is in, it is always born close to nature...Art is by nature pro-nature, pro-environment and pro-climate..." PM Modi said. PM Modi also inaugurated the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design (ABCD) at Red Fort.

"...For the achievement of our target, the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Center for Design was inaugurated. This center will give the stage to the unique and rare crafts in the country...," the PM added. At the event, PM Modi also released commemorative postage stamps at the first Indian Art, Architecture and Design Biennale (IAADB), 2023, being held at Red Fort.

According to the press release by the PMO, it was the Prime Minister's vision to develop and institutionalise a flagship Global Cultural Initiative in the country like the International Biennales at Venice, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Sharjah, among others. In line with this vision, a nationwide campaign to reinvent, rebrand, renovate and re-house museums was launched.

Further, the development of cultural spaces in five cities of India namely Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi was also announced. Indian Art, Architecture and Design Biennale (IAADB) will serve as an introduction to the Cultural Space in Delhi. The IAADB is being organised from December 9 to December 15 at Red Fort in New Delhi.

It also follows key initiatives like the International Museum Expo (May 2023) and Festival of Libraries (August 2023) that were organised recently. IAADB is designed to initiate a holistic conversation between artists, architects, designers, photographers, collectors, art professionals and the public to strengthen the cultural dialogue. It will also provide avenues and opportunities to expand and collaborate with the creators of art, architecture and design as part of the evolving economy.

IAADB will showcase different theme-based exhibitions on each day of the week, Pravesh- Rite of Passage: Doors of India on the first day, Bagh e bahar: Gardens as Universe: Gardens of India on the second day, Sampravah: Confluence of Communities: Baolis of India on third day and Sthapatya: Anti fragile algorithm: Temples of India on the fourth day. Day 5 will showcase 'Vismaya: Creative Crossover: Architectural Wonders of Independent India', day 6--'Deshaj Bharat Design: Indigenous Designs' and day 7 will showcase 'Samatva: Shaping the Built: Celebrating Women in Architecture'.

IAADB will include pavilions based on the above themes, panel discussions, art workshops, art bazaar, heritage walks and a parallel student biennale. The student biennale (Samunnati) at Lalit Kala Akademi will provide an opportunity for students to showcase their work, interact with peers and professionals, and gain valuable exposure within the architecture community through design competitions, display of heritage, installation designs, workshops etc. IAADB 23 is set to be a watershed moment for the country as it will herald India entering the Biennale landscape. In line with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Vocal for Local', 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design' at Red Fort is being set up. It will showcase the unique and indigenous crafts of India and provide a collaborative space between the karigars and the designers. Paving the way for a sustainable cultural economy, it will empower the artisan communities with new designs and innovations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)