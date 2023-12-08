UP: Three held for robbing jewellery shop in Mathura, probe underway

Three people have been arrested for looting a jewellery shop located in Sadar Bazaar in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, said the police on Friday. "The incident took place on November 21. Three miscreants came on a bike and looted the jewellery shop located in Mathura's Sadar Bazaar in broad daylight. They also opened fire at the shop. However, the owner of the shop did not get hurt. They looted trinkets worth lakhs", said Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mathura.

"To nab the accused, the police formed four teams. Based on the CCTV footage, and forensic proofs, the police started investigating the matter and three names came to light. These included Kartik Patel, Arvind Kumar, and Saurabh Choudhary", added the SSP. Further, SSP Pandey said, "The police arrested the three accused from the Sadar Bazar area in Mathura. Also, the stolen trinkets, the bike, and the pistols used in the crime have been recovered. Meanwhile, upon interrogating, they revealed there is another person named Dinesh, who is the mastermind of the incident and was involved in the plan".

"The fourth accused is on the run. Efforts are underway to nab him", he added. More details are awaited. (ANI)

