Left Menu

Softbank pares 1.1 pc stake in Zomato worth Rs 1,128 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 19:19 IST
Softbank pares 1.1 pc stake in Zomato worth Rs 1,128 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Japanese conglomerate Softbank on Friday divested a 1.1 per cent stake in online food delivery aggregator Zomato for Rs 1,128 crore through an open market transaction.

Following the stake sale, shares of Zomato fell 1.27 per cent to close at Rs 120.15 apiece on the NSE.

Invesco Mutual Fund (MF), Sundaram MF, Edelweiss MF, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Copthall Mauritius Investment, and Citigroup Global Markets Investment, among others were the buyers of the Zomato's share.

SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte, an affiliate of Softbank, offloaded 9,35,69,368 shares, amounting to a 1.08 per cent stake in Zomato, as per the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 120.50 apiece, taking the combined deal size to Rs 1,127.51 crore.

After the latest transaction, Softbank's shareholding has declined to 1.09 per cent from a 2.17 per cent stake in Zomato.

In October, Softbank offloaded a 1.09 per cent stake in online food delivery platform Zomato for Rs 1,040 crore through an open market transaction.

In August, Softbank pared a 1.16 per cent stake in Zomato for Rs 947 crore through an open market transaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023