Ukraine sees record grain yield this year, forecasts harvest at 59.7 mln T

Ukraine's farm ministry on Friday raised its 2023 grain harvest forecast to 59.7 million tonnes, saying the country had a "record grain yield".

The total grain and oilseed harvest is expected to reach 81.3 million tonnes, the ministry added in a statement.

