"Had very close relation with him": Kerala LoP Satheesan expresses grief at CPI leader Kanam Rajendran's demise

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly V. D. Satheesan condoled the demise of CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran.

Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly V. D. Satheesan condoled the demise of CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran. Kerala Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan said that Kanam Rajendran's demise was a great loss to the communist movement and the state's politics.

"Kanam was a public activist with whom I had a very close relationship. I visited him in the hospital last week. Kanam was confident that he would soon overcome his illness and become active in the public arena but hopes were not fulfilled." V. D. Satheesan said. Irikkur MLA KC Joseph also expressed grief over the death of the CPI leader. "Heartfelt condolences in the sad demise of CPI State General Secretary and our friend & colleague from student days, Shri Kanam Rajendran", Joseph said in a post on X.

73 year-old CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital. According to an official, Rajendran had been undergoing diabetes treatment for three months. He had taken a three-month leave from the party due to illness. Kanam Rajendran has been the state secretary of the party since 2015. (ANI)

