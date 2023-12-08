Left Menu

Agricultural activities in 5,127ha hit in Manipur due to ethnic violence: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 19:40 IST
Agricultural activities in 5,127ha hit in Manipur due to ethnic violence: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Agricultural activities could not be undertaken in 5,127 hectares in Manipur due to ethnic violence, and the Centre has given a Rs 38.60 crore compensatory package to provide relief to affected farmers, Parliament was informed Friday.

It was part of the special package of Rs 209.45 crore sanctioned by the Union Home Ministry to the Manipur government, the agriculture ministry said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

''As per the information received from the Manipur government, agricultural activities could not be initiated in about 5,127 hectares of land due to ethnic violence,'' the ministry said.

The Centre has approved ''a special package of Rs 209.45 crore to the Government of Manipur. This includes compensatory package for farmers affected by ongoing law and order crisis amounting to Rs 38.60 crore,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023