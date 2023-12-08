Left Menu

Ukraine forecasts grain harvest at 59.7 mln T with record yield

A centner is equivalent to 100 kilograms. According to updated estimates, the wheat harvest is expected at 22.2 million tons, barley at 5.8 million and corn at 30.1 million tons.

Ukraine's farm ministry on Friday raised its 2023 grain harvest forecast to 59.7 million metric tons, saying the country had achieved a record grain yield.

The total grain and oilseed harvest is expected to reach 81.3 million tons, the ministry said in a statement, compared to an October forecast of 79.1 million tons. The ministry said the grain yield increased to 54.7 centners per hectare (C/ha) in 2023, topping the 53.6 C/ha of 2021. A centner is equivalent to 100 kilograms.

According to updated estimates, the wheat harvest is expected at 22.2 million tons, barley at 5.8 million and corn at 30.1 million tons. The 2023 forecast for the sunflower seed harvest remained at 13 million tons and for soybeans at 4.6 million tons. Rapeseed harvesting has been completed at more than 4 million tons.

 

