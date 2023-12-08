Left Menu

DK Shivakumar dismisses BJP's accusation of their party worker being attacked

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday dismissed the allegation by the BJP that one of their workers was injured in an attack in Belagavi orchestrated by a Congress MLC.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 20:13 IST
DK Shivakumar dismisses BJP's accusation of their party worker being attacked
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday dismissed the allegation by the BJP that one of their workers was injured in an attack in Belagavi orchestrated by a Congress MLC. He termed the BJP's allegation bogus and motivated by political reasons.

"It is all bogus, no BJP worker has been attacked...we have checked with the Police. For political reasons, they're raising this issue. Everything is fabricated," Shivakumar told reporters here. BJP had alleged that Prithvi Singh, the personal assistant of BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, was injured when unidentified miscreants stabbed him in Belagavi on Monday evening. The party blamed the attack on Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi who is a brother of Laxmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Welfare.

The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday witnessed tumultuous scenes as BJP MLAs staged a protest over this alleged attack on the third day of the ongoing Winter Session. BJP MLAs demanded a response from the Home Minister on this.

"It is a clear case of vindictive politics. Prithvi Singh is a Dalit leader from the BJP. The personal assistant and two gunmen of a present Congress MLC, who is also the brother of state minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, reached Prithivi Singh's house yesterday and tried to kill him in Belgaum," BJP state chief BY Vijayendra said. "This incident shows there are a lot of rowdy elements out there. The BJP condemns this attack," he added.

The BJP MLAs, including those from Belagavi, had raised concerns over the safety of their party members and insisted on a reply from Home Minister G Parmeshwara during the ongoing Assembly session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

