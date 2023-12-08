Telangana CM Revanth Reddy holds review meeting in Hyderabad

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy held a review meeting here on Friday. The review meeting was held with various department officials at the state secretariat in the state capital of Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday, becoming the first Congress CM of the youngest state in India. Earlier in the day, he interacted with people, listened to their grievances and promised to resolve them at the first 'Praja Darbar' conducted at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad.

This move was in line with the Congress party's promise of revival of praja darbar in its 2023 election manifesto, if voted to power. While Pragathi Bhavan, the camp office-cum-official residence of then CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been renamed as Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan by the Revanth Reddy government.

Iron barricades in front of the Chief Minister's office (Pragathi Bhavan) also got removed in Telangana. Earlier during the campaign, Revanth Reddy had said that he would remove it after Congress comes to power. In a significant move soon after assuming office, CM Reddy's office announced on Thursday the government's decision to establish Akkampeta as a revenue village.

Revanth Reddy also signed the file to approve the six guarantees that the Congress had promised in its election manifesto for Telangana. The Congress, in its poll manifesto for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023, had promised six guarantees that, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge had said, would "help realise the dream of Bangaru Telangana".

Congress emerged as the single largest party in the just-concluded Telangana elections by bagging 64 out of 119 seats and putting an end to the BRS's 10-year reign. (ANI)

