Delhi Police receive bomb threat at IGI Airport, Paharganj, register case against accused

According to the police, the case has been registered at IGI Airport police station against Tejpal Solanki, a resident of Najafgarh Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 20:19 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have registered a case after receiving a bomb threat call at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and Paharganj. According to the police, the case has been registered at IGI Airport police station against Tejpal Solanki, a resident of Najafgarh Delhi.

The police said that the bomb threat was received on Wednesday and the case has been registered under sections 336/505/182. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, in September, Delhi Police received a call in connection to a bomb found in the area of Jama Masjid. Upon receiving the information, the local police, along with the dog squad and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), reached the spot.

After further investigation, the police found that nothing was suspicious. A child saw an abandoned bag and informed the police, claiming that it may contain a bomb. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

