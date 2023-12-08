UP CM Adityanath reviews law and order, development works in Noida

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday conducted a review of the law and order situation as well as the ongoing development works in Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Authority, and Meerut Division at the auditorium of Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida. During the review, he emphasized the participation of universities in the statewide campaign against illegal drug dealers. The Chief Minister asked the universities to establish internal teams dedicated to addressing the issue of drug addiction.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed senior police officers to intensify and enforce stringent measures in the ongoing anti-drug campaign. The Chief Minister said that suspicious people hovering around universities and educational institutions should be investigated. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of taking decisive action against those enticing students into the world of illegal drugs, including the seizure of their assets. Furthermore, he instructed the establishment of rehabilitation centers within medical colleges. In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the opening of offices for entrepreneurs who have invested in the region. While reviewing the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra, he emphasized the inclusion of a maximum number of citizens and beneficiaries of various schemes. The Chief Minister also sought updates on the ground-breaking ceremony, New Noida development, and theme-based parks. The officers also gave information to the Chief Minister about waste management, startups, the YEIDA Master Plan 2041 and the New Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway through a presentation.

CM Yogi instructed officials to ensure the installation of high-quality CCTV cameras as part of the Safe City initiative. "CCTV footage should be kept safe by making a control room" he said. He also asked all the authorities to establish constant communication with the public and public representatives. fFurthermore, Chief Minister issued directives to ensure the timely submission of master plans by authorities to the government. Additionally, he emphasised the need to formulate a comprehensive plan for the removal of illegal encroachments. CM Yogi provided strict instructions for the timely resolution of matters related to IGRS and revenue. Furthermore, officers were directed to address issues raised by public representatives with both efficiency and quality in a timely manner. (ANI)

