Assam CM launches portal to start application submission under Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom scheme

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched a portal to start the application submission process of Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom at a function held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that to create avenues of self-employment and make the youth of Assam self-reliant, Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan was launched on 23 September 2023. He said that under the Abhiyan, steps will be taken to empower two lakh youth for entrepreneurial ventures. The beneficiaries under the scheme, are entitled to receive Rs. 2 lahks in two instalments as a combination of government grants plus interest-free government loans to establish micro-enterprises or service units.

The Chief Minister said that the scheme plans to target two lakh eligible beneficiaries over the next two years. He said that each of the two lakh youth will be given Rs. 2 lakh. Out of this Rs. 1 lakh will be given as a government subsidy and the remaining Rs. 1 lakh will have to be returned after the completion of five years of their business without any interest. CM Sarma said that the scheme was launched to empower the youth financially and make them eligible for other loans from the Central government. He said that the web portal created for the scheme has so far witnessed the registration of 2,29,145 beneficiaries. He moreover said that 1591 youth having professional degrees will be entitled to a loan amounting to Rs. 5 lakh under the scheme of which 50 per cent will be government subsidy and the remaining 50 per cent will be interest-free loan.

Chief Minister Sarma also said that the State has already witnessed a robust industrial climate. He also mentioned that in the last couple of years under the present State government, MoUs worth Rs. 10,000 crore have been agreed upon with different business ventures. He said that as a result of a successful discussion with the Assam government, Tata Electronics Pvt. Limited is in the process of setting up a plant involving a financial outlay of Rs. 40,000 crore for assembling and packaging of semiconductors at Jagiroad.

Educated and skilled human resources will be required for the plant, as the government has drawn an elaborate arrangement with Tata Group for educating and skilling the youth of the state, CM Sarma added. On the sidelines of the programme, Chief Minister Sarma witnessed an exhibition put up by the 14 start-up units.

