Left Menu

Invest Karnataka Conclave-2022 attracted investment proposals of Rs 5,41,369 crore: State Minister

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil announced on Friday that the 'Invest Karnataka Conclave-2022' had attracted investment proposals worth Rs 5,41,369 crore.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 20:59 IST
Invest Karnataka Conclave-2022 attracted investment proposals of Rs 5,41,369 crore: State Minister
Karnataka Minister MB Patil (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil announced on Friday that the 'Invest Karnataka Conclave-2022' had attracted investment proposals worth Rs 5,41,369 crore. Responding to questions raised by Holalkere MLA M. Chandrappa during the legislative assembly session at Suvarna Soudha, he mentioned that the government had signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with 57 companies regarding the above-mentioned proposals.

Referring to the Hubballi FMCG Conclave, he stated that the event had facilitated MoUs with 16 companies, showcasing investment proposals amounting to Rs. 1,275 crore. Minister Patil explained that among the total proposals, the green hydrogen sector accounted for 38%, and the renewable energy sector accounted for 35%.

Additionally, he mentioned that these proposals usually take 3-4 years to materialize, and the department would work diligently to materialize all the proposals. Furthermore, he informed that as of now, 7 projects proposed during the Invest Karnataka Conclave-2022 and 3 projects proposed at the Hubballi FMCG Conclave have been approved by the State Level Single Window Agency (SLSWA).

Patil also revealed that the government spent Rs. 74.99 crore for the Investment Karnataka Conclave-2022 and Rs. 12.23 lakh for the Hubballi FMCG Conclave. According to regulations, industries receiving government incentives should ensure 100% employment for Kannadigas in 'D' category jobs and 70% employment in all job categories, he clarified.

In response to Chandrappa's mention of Toyota Company in Bidadi having dues of around Rs. 8500 crore to pay to the government, the Minister stated that he was not aware of any such dues. He assured that the matter would be verified, and necessary steps would be taken accordingly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023