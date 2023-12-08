Left Menu

Potato crops destroyed as West Bengal govt failed to warn farmers: Suvendu

The West Bengal government failed to warn farmers about the unseasonal rains, which damaged potato crops across the southern region of the state, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed on Friday.Adhikari visited some potato farms in Uluberia in Howrah district, and assessed the crop losses.Potato farmers all across the state received a financial blow as their crops were ruined by the unseasonal rains over the last three days.

PTI | Howrah | Updated: 08-12-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 21:01 IST
Potato crops destroyed as West Bengal govt failed to warn farmers: Suvendu
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government failed to warn farmers about the unseasonal rains, which damaged potato crops across the southern region of the state, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed on Friday.

Adhikari visited some potato farms in Uluberia in Howrah district, and assessed the crop losses.

''Potato farmers all across the state received a financial blow as their crops were ruined by the unseasonal rains over the last three days. They could not take any precautions in the absence of a warning from the Agriculture Department,'' he said.

''I am not blaming the government for the natural calamity. However, the department concerned failed to issue warnings to the farmers. They were busy with organising festivals,'' he said.

Adhikari, a BJP leader, said the government must distribute fast-growing high-quality potato seeds among the farmers for free so that some part of their losses are covered.

He said that the farmers could not get the benefit of the central crop insurance scheme as the Mamata Banerjee government had opted out of it and introduced its own crop insurance, which was a non-starter.

TMC's Deputy Chief Whip in the assembly Tapas Roy told PTI that the Agriculture Department did everything possible to help farmers.

''It will certainly take steps to deal with the situation as this government always stands by the farmers in every situation. Suvendu is doing cheap politics over the issue,'' he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023