Morocco joins international campaign to phase out coal

Morocco "will work together with the PPCA to develop a plan for phasing (coal) out," PPCA said without offering deadlines. About 70% of Morocco's electricity is generated from coal, with renewable energy representing 20% so far this year, according to official figures. Morocco plans to raise the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to more than 52% by 2030.

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:13 IST
Morocco joins international campaign to phase out coal
Morocco on Friday joined an international campaign to phase out coal, as it plans to secure more than half of its energy needs from renewables in the next seven years. The Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA) now counts 60 national governments united by the desire to make a clean break with coal-fired power generation.

Earlier at the COP 28 climate summit, the United States, the UAE, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Dominican Republic, Iceland, Kosovo, Malta and Norway joined the global initiative, PPCA said in a statement. Morocco "will work together with the PPCA to develop a plan for phasing (coal) out," PPCA said without offering deadlines.

About 70% of Morocco's electricity is generated from coal, with renewable energy representing 20% so far this year, according to official figures. Morocco plans to raise the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to more than 52% by 2030.

