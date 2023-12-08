Left Menu

Former J-K DGP Dilbagh Singh attends internal security seminar in Tamil Nadu

Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh attended an internal security seminar at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington in Tamil Nadu.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:15 IST
Former J-K DGP Dilbagh Singh attends internal security seminar in Tamil Nadu
Dilbagh Singh, Former DGP, Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh attended an internal security seminar at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington in Tamil Nadu. The seminar was attended by Joint Secretary NSCS, DGP Assam, Additional Director, IB (Jammu and Kashmir) along with other senior officers.

The seminar was a deep dive into the numerous aspects of National Security with special reference to Jammu and Kashmir's intricate landscape and the pulse of NE India. Over 500 officers from all three services and a sizeable number of officers from foreign friendly countries, participated in the seminar. The staff and students were enlightened about the dynamics of internal security by the visiting specialists.

Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh, while addressing the gathering, gave a thorough insight into the chronology of events through a historical perspective to the Kashmir imbroglio and emergence of terrorism in the Union Territory, the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Security Forces, Intelligence Agencies, other stakeholders and the prevailing encouraging security scenario brought about due to consistent and persistent efforts of the government. He also shared his experiences with the participants and deliberated upon the way ahead to achieve the desired end state to put in place sustainable peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023