BRIEF-FTC Makes Preliminary Antitrust Queries Into Microsoft-OpenAI - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:22 IST
Dec 8 (Reuters) -

* US FTC IS EXAMINING THE NATURE OF MICROSOFT'S INVESTMENT IN OPENAI AND WHETHER IT MAY VIOLATE ANTITRUST LAWS - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: tinyurl.com/ylxu7cvs Further company coverage:

Also Read: Microsoft president says no chance of super-intelligent AI soon

