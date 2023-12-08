BRIEF-FTC Makes Preliminary Antitrust Queries Into Microsoft-OpenAI - Bloomberg News

Dec 8 (Reuters) -

* US FTC IS EXAMINING THE NATURE OF MICROSOFT'S INVESTMENT IN OPENAI AND WHETHER IT MAY VIOLATE ANTITRUST LAWS - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: tinyurl.com/ylxu7cvs Further company coverage:

