Former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav embarks on 'spiritual journey', to visit Srivari at Tirumala

The RJD supremo was accompanied by his wife Rabri Devi and his sons- Tejashwi Yadav- deputy CM of Bihar and Tej Pratap Yadav, the state minister.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:26 IST
Lalu Yadav with his family (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav has arrived at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh to seek the divine blessings of Lord Venkateswara, also known as Srivari. The RJD supremo was accompanied by his wife Rabri Devi and his sons- Tejashwi Yadav- deputy CM of Bihar and Tej Pratap Yadav, the state minister.

The veteran politician is scheduled to undertake a VIP break darshan with his family, providing them the opportunity to partake in the sacred experience. The VIP break darshan, scheduled for tomorrow, is expected to be attended by Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, showcasing the inclusive nature of spiritual journeys that transcend political boundaries.

Devotees and onlookers alike anticipate witnessing this noteworthy visit, reinforcing the diverse spectrum of individuals who find solace in the spiritual embrace of Tirumala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

