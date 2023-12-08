Outlawed PFI moves Delhi HC, challenges UAPA Tribunal decision upholding its ban

The Popular Front of India on Friday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the order of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) Tribunal order upholding the decision of Centre to ban the organisation and its affiliates. During the hearing on Friday, the bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna asked PFI counsel to amend its plea and post the matter for January 8.

"What is the jurisdiction we will exercise? The jurisdiction that we exercise is of article 226 or article 227 but not the appellate jurisdiction. The grounds were like an appellate court ground. We are not an appellate court. You'll have to amend the plea & bring it within the contours of 226 or 227," the bench said. Earlier in March, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma passed the judgment in this regard. After passing the Judgement the Tribunal forwarded it to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

The Tribunal had dismissed the allegations levelled by the PFI organisation that one particular community is being targeted by the government. Associated lawyer in the case stated that the Tribunal while passing the Judgement noted that the members of PFI and its affiliates were indulging in secessionist activities which were contrary to the social fabric of the country. To justify the ban on the terror outfit, the Central government had examined and presented 100 witnesses and had also shown two videos justifying the activities of the organisation and its members, said the associated lawyers in the case

In September last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs had declared Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates as an 'unlawful association' A press statement issued in this regard stated that the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been found to be involved in serious offences, including terrorism and its financing, targeted gruesome killings, disregarding the constitutional set-up of the country, disturbing public order etc. which are prejudicial to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.

Therefore, the Ministry of Home Affairs found it necessary to curb the nefarious activities of the organization and has hence declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) along with its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an "unlawful association" under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. (ANI)

