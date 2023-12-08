Left Menu

Trying to crack toughest knots in FTA talks: UK envoy Alex Ellis

I dont know how to do it in three months, he said.Ellis said the FTA with the UK will be the broadest India has done and will also have an investment treaty with it.This will be by far the broadest FTA India has done, if we manage to do it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:31 IST
Trying to crack toughest knots in FTA talks: UK envoy Alex Ellis
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and the UK are ''trying to crack the toughest knots'' in the Free Trade Agreement negotiations, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis said on Friday.

He said this during an interactive session at the Annual Convention of FICCI.

''We are now trying to crack the toughest knots in the FTA negotiations. It is not that easy. I don't think we could do it in three months. I don't know how to do it in three months,'' he said.

Ellis said the FTA with the UK will be the broadest India has done and will also have an investment treaty with it.

''This will be by far the broadest FTA India has done, if we manage to do it. And there is an investment treaty as well,'' he said.

India and the UK launched the talks for FTA in January 2022, with an aim to conclude talks by Diwali last year, but the deadline was missed due to political developments in the UK.

There are 26 chapters in the agreement, which include goods, services, investments and intellectual property rights.

The Indian industry is demanding greater access for its skilled professionals from sectors like IT, and healthcare in the UK market, besides market access for several goods at nil customs duties.

On the other hand, the UK is seeking a significant cut in import duties on goods such as scotch whiskey, automobiles, lamb meat, chocolates and certain confectionary items.

Britain is also looking for more opportunities for UK services in Indian markets in segments like telecommunications, legal and financial services (banking and insurance).

The bilateral trade between India and the UK increased to USD 20.36 billion in 2022-23 from USD 17.5 billion in 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023