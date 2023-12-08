Three entities offload shares of Five-Star Business Finance worth Rs 1,656 cr

Left Menu

Three entities on Friday offloaded shares of non-banking financial company Five-Star Business Finance for Rs 1,656 crore through open market transactions.Following the share sale, shares of Five-Star Business Finance fell 2.85 per cent to close at Rs 735 apiece on the NSE.TPG Asia VII SF Pte, Matrix Partners India Investment Holdings II LLC, and Peak XV Partners Investments V sold the shares of Five-Star Business Finance, according to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange NSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:32 IST
Three entities on Friday offloaded shares of non-banking financial company Five-Star Business Finance for Rs 1,656 crore through open market transactions.

Following the share sale, shares of Five-Star Business Finance fell 2.85 per cent to close at Rs 735 apiece on the NSE.

TPG Asia VII SF Pte, Matrix Partners India Investment Holdings II LLC, and Peak XV Partners Investments V sold the shares of Five-Star Business Finance, according to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE). TPG Asia VII SF Pte, Matrix Partners India Investment Holdings II LLC, and Peak XV Partners Investments V sold 2,26,88,878 shares of the NBFC, as per the data. The shares were disposed of in the price range of Rs 730-730.12 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 1,656.35 crore.

Details of the buyers could not be ascertained.

In September this year, Norwest Venture Partners X Mauritius, Matrix Partners India Investment Holdings II LLC, and TPG Asia VII SF Pte offloaded 2.55 crore shares of Five-Star Business Finance for Rs 1,863 crore through open market transactions. TRB

