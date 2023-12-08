Left Menu

Jammu-Kashmir: Three terror suspects arrested with unaccounted cash in Reasi

The arrest took place when a joint team of the army and police intercepted an SUV en route to Mahore town based on specific intelligence.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:33 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Security forces arrested three terror suspects and recovered unaccounted-for cash form them in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Friday. "In a successful joint anti-insurgency operation, security forces in Mahore Tehsil have arrested three terror suspects and recovered unaccounted cash in a successful operation aimed at breaking the terror nexus in the district," the official said.

The arrest took place when a joint team of the army and police intercepted an SUV en route to Mahore town based on specific intelligence. The operation followed the December 6 arrest of two overground workers in Budhal.

The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested, and undisclosed cash was seized from them. "The unaccounted cash would probably have been used for funding of terror activities which have recently been impacted by the elimination of foreign terrorists by the security forces of the district," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

