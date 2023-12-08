Left Menu

Five-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan's Dausa, probe underway

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Rajasthan's Dausa, said the police on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:34 IST
Umesh Chander Datta, Inspector General, Jaipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Rajasthan's Dausa, said the police on Friday. "The father of a minor girl gave a complaint and based on that a case was registered in Dausa Police station. A medical check-up of the girl is being conducted...we're in the preliminary stage right now. The girl's condition is stable right now, female police officers and other senior police officers are present in the hospital," said Umesh Chander Datta, Inspector General, Jaipur.

Meanwhile, reacting to the reported rape incident, state BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said, "We will ensure fast-track trial in the case and the accused will be punished. The girl is admitted to the ICU and is slowly coming to a conscious state." More details are awaited. (ANI)

