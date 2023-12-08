Left Menu

DAE holds mock drill at Kalpakkam N-plant

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:34 IST
DAE holds mock drill at Kalpakkam N-plant
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) on Friday conducted the annual site emergency exercise at Kalpakkam centre here to assess the preparedness of the officials.

The facility at Kalpakkam, about 50 kms east of Chennai, is home to the Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) operated by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Nuclear Recycle Board among others.

The annual exercise which was conducted 'unannounced' was aimed at checking the preparedness of the centre and the plant management, to meet any remote emergency situation, an official release here said.

Kalpakkam Emergency Committee head and MAPS Station Director Sudhir B Shelke led the exercise.

Various activities witnessed during the drill include sheltering of personnel in their respective units, treatment to an injured person, administration of medicines (chocolates) to the personnel as a protective measure and evacuation of non-essential personnel out of the site.

Senior officials including Directors of Kalpakkam Centre and from Atomic Energy Regulatory Board observed the event which was completed in 150 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023