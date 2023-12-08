Bihar: Three killed as truck runs over them in Siwan

Three BSC teacher candidates were killed when a truck ran over them in Bihar's Siwan on Friday evening. Reportably, they were returning home after giving their exam.

The locals are said to have captured the driver and handed him over to the police. Till now, only one candidate has been identified: Vimlesh Singh, son of Mohan Singh, while two more deceased have not been identified.

A huge crowd gathered at the incident spot after the accident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

