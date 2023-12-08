Tata planning Rs 40,000-crore semiconductor unit in Assam: CM

Left Menu

Tata Group is planning to set up a semiconductor processing plant in Assam at an investment of about Rs 40,000 crore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.Addressing a function here, he said it has approached the Centre for the final nod after discussions with the state government, and the go-ahead is expected soon.There is a very good news for us.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:44 IST
Tata Group is planning to set up a semiconductor processing plant in Assam at an investment of about Rs 40,000 crore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Addressing a function here, he said it has approached the Centre for the final nod after discussions with the state government, and the go-ahead is expected soon.

''There is a very good news for us. Tata Electronics Ltd has submitted an application for setting up an electronic centre at Jagiroad,'' Sarma said.

''They have submitted a proposal to the Government of India with an outlay of about Rs 40,000 crore,'' he added.

Jagiroad, in Morigaon district, is about 55 km from the state's largest city Guwahati.

Sarma said the Tata Group held initial talks with the state government about the semiconductor assembly and packaging plant, and satisfied with the discussions here, they have approached the Centre.

''If all goes well, we will see a major investment in the state which will create a positive environment for industrialisation. We are in touch with the Centre and hope that the final approval will be given in a month or two,'' he said.

The chief minister said that the conglomerate has also approached the state government to train 1,000 people for employment in the unit.

''We used to always ask why electronics and IT industry did not come to our state. Now it is changing,'' Sarma said.

In a post on X, he thanked PM Narendra Modi ''for his continuous guidance in transforming our State''.

The state cabinet had in August approved the Assam Semiconductor Manufacturing and Electronic Production Policy.

