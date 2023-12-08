Blacklist construction firm if penalty is imposed due to delay in work: CM Yogi directs officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday instructed the officials concerned with construction works in the state to complete the work on the given timeframe and warned them that accountability will be fixed if it is not done so. "Every Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary should review the under-construction projects of his department fortnightly. If there is a delay in work, the monthly timeline is not followed, or the quality is not up to standard, then fix accountability immediately. Penalties should be imposed on firms that do not meet the standards of punctuality and quality," the CM said.

He further directed to blacklist the firm that faces penalty for three times. "If a penalty has to be imposed thrice, the concerned firm should be blacklisted," he said.

CM Yogi also said that delays in construction projects not only lead to cost overruns but also deprive the target segment of timely benefits. He further said that no budget reassessment should be carried out for any project related to construction, including medical colleges, universities, and prisons.

According to the official release from the CMO, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to complete the construction projects related to wider public interest expeditiously. "During a significant meeting with Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries from various departments on Friday, he emphasized that there can be no compromise on the timeliness and quality of these projects. Adherence to these standards is mandatory for every project," the statement said.

As per the release, the CM said that admission to MBBS will commence from the upcoming academic session in medical colleges in Chandauli, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Lalitpur, Pilibhit, Kanpur Dehat, Gonda, Auraiya, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Sultanpur, and Sonbhadra. Complete the construction of all 13 medical colleges by the end of January. He also asked to ensure a comprehensive quality assessment before the handover. All these medical colleges should be opened simultaneously and the work should be completed expeditiously.

"Complete the construction of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Lucknow, within this month. Meanwhile, expedite the construction work of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, Gorakhpur, and Amethi Medical College," he added. He further said that the academic sessions have commenced at Shakumbhari University, Saharanpur, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, Aligarh, and Maharaja Suheldev State University, Azamgarh.

"Starting from the upcoming session, ensure that all these universities are operational on their respective campuses. Complete the construction work for these universities by January 31, and ensure the timely availability of furniture and other necessities," CM Yogi said. He further asked to expedite the construction of Sainik School, Gorakhpur, and Unani Medical College, Bareilly, with the aim to complete the work by the upcoming January and February, respectively. The progress of the construction work at the Cultural Harmony Center, Rampur, is not satisfactory; hence, speed up the process.

"There should not be any delay in the process of land selection, consultant selection, DPR etc. for the construction of the proposed District Court in 10 districts. It should be given top priority by the planning department," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)