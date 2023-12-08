Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlights growing confidence in India's potential, its rising stature on global stage

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday highlighted the growing confidence in India's potential and the nation's rising stature on the global stage. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) witnessed a momentous address by Piyush Goyal at its Annual Convention and 96th Annual General Meeting in New Delhi today, where he underlined the metamorphosis India is undergoing, transitioning from a land of immense possibilities to an 'inevitable India,' poised to power the world's economy for decades to come.

Reflecting on India's transformative journey, Goyal highlighted the collective commitment exhibited by everyone present, emphasizing the pivotal role each individual holds in propelling India toward prosperity and global eminence. He reiterated the vision of an 'Amrit Kaal,' aiming to elevate India into a developed nation by 2047, marking a turning point in the country's global positioning. Outlining the roadmap for the next 25 years, he envisioned India as the world's third-largest economy, fostering a robust manufacturing base, leading the forefront in technology and innovation, and nurturing a vibrant services sector powered by cutting-edge technologies. He stressed the collective commitment toward achieving a tenfold growth and the pivotal role played by business leaders, corporates, and the public in realizing this vision.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformative leadership and the significant economic reforms undertaken, Goyal highlighted the strengthening of economic fundamentals, lower inflation, enhanced foreign exchange reserves, and initiatives to ensure equitable distribution of basic needs across India. Underlining the government's focus on empowering every individual and ensuring basic necessities, he highlighted the impact of schemes like Digital India, Swachh Bharat Mission, and financial inclusion programs, positively affecting millions across the country.

He also emphasized the nation's rapid progress in infrastructure development, reflecting on key projects like the Bharat Mandapam and the new Parliament building in Delhi. Reiterating the government's commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth, the Union Minister urged industry leaders to join the 'Viksit Bharat' program as envisioned by the Prime Minister, aligning their efforts towards a holistic and optimistic future for the nation. He encouraged them to become 'Viksit Bharat' Ambassadors and proudly become part of India's development journey.

The Minister stressed the need for India to harness its strengths to attract global investments, underscoring the global interest in concluding Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with India and the world's increasing reliance on India for solutions to global challenges. Urging industry leaders to embrace electric mobility as a sustainable option, Goyal called for a collaborative effort to transition toward 100 per cent electric vehicles, thereby reducing dependence on crude oil imports and significantly impacting the economy and environment positively. He extolled FICCI's pivotal role in India's progress. Goyal congratulated Team FICCI for their unwavering dedication and service to the nation, lauding their remarkable contributions to India's industrial landscape. He commended FICCI for its immense commitment to the nation's growth, acknowledging the distinguished past presidents, committee members, and the indomitable women power within the organization.

In conclusion, Piyush Goyal reiterated his confidence in India's potential and urged everyone to adopt a proactive approach, converting every challenge into an opportunity and contributing collectively towards India's transformative growth journey. (ANI)

