Britain secures $1.2 bln of fishing opportunities in 2024

Britain will have 970 million pounds ($1.22 billion) of fishing opportunities in 2024, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs said on Friday after securing agreements with the European Union and Norway.

It said the UK fishing fleet would have access to 750,000 tonnes of fishing opportunities in 2024, with the total value increasing from 900 million pounds in 2023.

($1 = 0.7972 pounds)

