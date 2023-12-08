"Telangana free bus scheme to be effective from tomorrow": TSRTC Managing Director

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director V C Sajjanar on Friday urged all the women and third gender citizens to use the Mahalaxmi Free Bus Guarantee Scheme effectively and make the programme successful. Speaking to media V C Sajjanar informed that the scheme will be effective tomorrow at 1:30 pm and the first person to get the ticket will be Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen.

"The scheme will be launched by the Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy...The scheme will be launched in 7292 buses and it will be applicable up to the borders of Telangana", said TSRTC Managing Director V C Sajjanar. Sajjanar emphasized that all the staff members, drivers and conductors have been briefed about the scheme.

"I request all the women, girls and third-gender citizens to use this scheme effectively and make this program successful", he added. The Mahalaxmi scheme was announced by the Indian National Congress party on September 18, in its Manifesto for Telangana. Accoding to the scheme, the Congress party will provide free bus travel for women in Telangana while also providing Rs 2500 to women every month under Mahalaxmi Yojana. An LPG cylinder at Rs 500 is also among the promises under this scheme.

After taking oath as the new Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy on thursday approved all the six guarantees promised by the Congress party in Telangana. Anumula Revanth Reddy on Thursday took oath as Chief Minister of Telangana, becoming the first Congress CM of the youngest state in India.(ANI)

