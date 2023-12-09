Britain secures $1.2 bln of fishing opportunities in 2024

Britain will have 970 million pounds ($1.22 billion) of fishing opportunities in 2024, some 70 million pounds more than 2023, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) said on Friday.

It said the UK fishing fleet would have access to 750,000 tonnes in 2024, up 80,000 tonnes. Agreements with the European Union and Norway provide access to 420,000 tonnes, worth up to 700 million pounds.

This is on top of 330,000 tonnes, worth around 270 million pounds, from catch limits agreed earlier in the year with coastal states in the northeast Atlantic. Defra said the UK has up to 120,000 tonnes more quota from the 2024 negotiations than it would have received as an EU member state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)