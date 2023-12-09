Argentine oil company YPF ups fuel prices by average of 25%: company source

Argentine state oil company YPF has increased fuel prices at the pump by an average of 25%, a company source told Reuters on Friday, as the country battles inflation that could reach over 180% this year.

It comes ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Javier Milei over the weekend, and as other oil companies also pushed up prices at gas stations nationwide by around 20%, according to local TV news. Incoming Energy Secretary Eduardo Rodriguez told the Surtidores news site earlier in the week that a "free fluctuation (in fuel prices)" was needed, "without indirect (government) control... through YPF."

The Argentine government holds 51% of YPF shares. Last month, Milei selected senior energy executive Horacio Mari to

lead YPF .

YPF is one of Argentina's top domestic sellers of refined fuels, and also leads development of Vaca Muerta, a key supplier of natural gas and crude oil.

