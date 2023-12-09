Left Menu

Paris' Louvre museum to hike ticket prices by 29%

The Louvre art museum in Paris will hike its basic entrance fee next year by 29%, adding to concerns that visitors coming to Paris for next year's Olympic Games will face spiralling costs. Visitors heading to Paris next summer also face major accommodation problems amid soaring hotel prices and a crackdown on rentals of tourist apartments.

The Louvre art museum in Paris will hike its basic entrance fee next year by 29%, adding to concerns that visitors coming to Paris for next year's Olympic Games will face spiralling costs. The Louvre, which houses the Mona Lisa and is the world's most visited museum, said in a statement on Friday that its entrance fee would go up in January to 22 euros ($23.70) from 17 euros. It is the first price hike since 2017.

The Louvre said the higher tariff would help it deal with higher energy costs and fund free entry to certain people such as those aged under 18, teachers and journalists. It did not mention the Olympics. However, the Louvre's price increase is set to coincide with other rising costs in Paris as the city prepares to host the Olympics.

Paris metro ticket prices will almost double during the Olympic Games, which start on July 26 next year. Visitors heading to Paris next summer also face major accommodation problems amid soaring hotel prices and a crackdown on rentals of tourist apartments. A report by the Paris tourism office showed that hotel prices would rise by over 300% between the 2023 and 2024 summer seasons.

($1 = 0.9295 euros)

