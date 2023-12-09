Sit-in demonstration in Andamans' Swaraj Dweep from Dec 11-13 to protest frequent power cuts

Hoteliers, tour operators and local people have decided to stage a three-day sit-in demonstration in Swaraj Dweep, popularly known as Havelock Islands, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands from December 11-13 to protest frequent power cuts..

They said frequent power outages are affecting the tourism industry, besides hampering daily lives.

Tourism activities, however, will not be halted during the stir.

The agitators will stage the demonstration in Havelock Bazaar, and if the situation does not improve, they may conduct a relay hunger strike from December 14 and even call for a strike in the tourism sector.

The Hoteliers Association of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has expressed concern over the issue and written a letter to Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra, requesting his intervention in the matter.

Swaraj Dweep panchayat pradhan Ajit Kumar Roy told PTI, ''Our island is known for scuba diving and adventure sports, attracting a large number of tourists every year. Considering its popularity and mesmerising scenic beauty, one of the G20 meetings was held here..

''Now, tourists are having a difficult time due to frequent power cuts. We are providing generator backup but due to shortage of fuel, that also cannot be provided all the time,'' he said.

Roy said the locals, hoteliers, resort owners and tour operators have decided to stage a sit-in demonstration from December 11 to 13.

''If the administration fails to resolve the issue, we will go on a relay hunger strike from December 14,'' he said.

Resort owner Amitabh Roy said, ''Electricity is not just a utility but a silent force that illuminates the path for travellers. It isn't just a basic need but a modern traveller's essential companion.

The majority of the power supply in the archipelago is provided by diesel power stations.

The power generation capacity in Havelock Island is currently 1.3 MW, but the island requires at least 5 MW for uninterrupted power supply, officials said.

Locals alleged there is a severe shortage of manpower in the electricity department, hindering effective maintenance.

Though nobody concerned in local administration was available for comment, sources in the administration said the issue is likely to be resolved in a couple of weeks as electricity department officials are working round-the-clock to ensure unhindered power supply.

