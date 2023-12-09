Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami pays tribute to BJP leader Mohan Singh Rawat

BJP leader and former minister and MLA Mohan Singh Rawat, also known as "Gaonvasi', breathed his last on Friday. He was ill for a long time and was undergoing treatment.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 13:45 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami pays tribute to BJP leader Mohan Singh Rawat
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to BJP leader Mohan Singh Rawat (Photo : X/ @pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday reached the BJP office in Dehradun and paid his last respects to former Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader Mohan Singh Rawat 'Gaonvasi' by offering flowers on his mortal remains. The Chief Minister said that the demise of Mohan Singh Rawat 'Gaonvasi' is an irreparable loss for the BJP family.

He prayed to God to give peace to the departed soul and grant patience to the bereaved family. "The news of the demise of former Cabinet Minister of Uttarakhand and senior BJP leader Mohan Singh Rawat 'Gaonvasi' ji is extremely sad. His contribution in strengthening the organisation in the state will always be unforgettable. May God grant the blessed soul a place at His feet and the bereaved family members the strength to bear this loss," CM Dhami said in a post on X.

BJP leader and former minister and MLA Mohan Singh Rawat, also known as "Gaonvasi', breathed his last on Friday. He was ill for a long time and was undergoing treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023